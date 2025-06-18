In Your Opinion: Franklin Republicans Disrespected At Juneteenth Celebration

By Michelle Petersen.

Each year, the Franklin Township Republican Municipal Committee (FTRMC) proudly joins our community at the Juneteenth Festival at Naaman Williams Park. We don’t just show up—we support. We purchase a vendor table, donate hundreds of dollars as sponsors, march in the parade, and joyfully hand out flags, candy, and other patriotic gifts to local children. Rain or shine, we are always the first to arrive and the last to leave. And each year, we participate not for recognition, but because we believe Juneteenth is a very significant part of our history.

We attend because we truly enjoy the poetry, the singing, the cultural dancing, and the history being celebrated. We attend because we honor the freedoms secured by the 13th Amendment. And we attend because we deeply respect the Black community and believe Juneteenth is a moment for reflection and unity—not division.

Despite being long-time participants and financial supporters, we were excluded from the vendor layout, forgotten on the communication chain, and originally placed as far from the stage as possible. Yet we still showed up and stayed until the very end.

What disappointed us most, however, was the behavior of the elected Democrat officials who took the stage. They used a day meant to celebrate emancipation and African American resilience as an opportunity to attack and disrespect Republicans and to campaign for votes. They didn’t speak about the significance of Juneteenth. They didn’t honor the day’s true meaning. And after their speeches that demeaned Republicans, the majority of them immediately left—failing to stay for even a moment to watch the cultural performances, poetry, and music that so many community members had worked hard to prepare in celebration of their heritage.

When I addressed this afterward with one of the event leaders, she asked whether we would have given the same speeches “if the shoe were on the other foot.” My answer was simple: absolutely not. We would have honored the history and the people the day was meant to celebrate.

The FTRMC may not sponsor next year’s event. Why would we when Democrats use this platform to speak hateful things against Republicans with such a high level of intolerance, and to campaign for their local, county, and state candidates? Regardless, we will absolutely continue to attend as a vendor. We will continue to support the community. And we will always celebrate Juneteenth with the dignity, joy, and reverence it deserves.

Michele Petersen is the Chair of the Franklin Township Republican Municipal Committee.

