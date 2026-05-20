In Your Opinion: Don’t Abandon The Gazebo

By Pat Heimall

Great comments on our town gazebo!

I grew up in a small borough in Bergen County – Westwood – where “the bandstand,” as we called it then, was the focal point for many activities. One of my favorite childhood memories was the annual Memorial Day parade, which finished in the park area surrounding it. And now we are at the point in the calendar year for that to happen again!

We have so many active groups here in Franklin, full of energy, that could support this core area of our town by adopting the gazebo and its surroundings. There are many Scout troops and students in need of service hours. Adult organizations such as the Women’s Club have been active in the past for similar activities to those described as needed. Maybe our Chamber of Commerce could help?

It took an effort to place this focal point in place. Let’s not abandon it now!

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