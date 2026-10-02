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In Your Opinion: Chronology Of Flock Camera Controversy In Franklin

October 2, 2026 Uncategorized

By Frank Sciara.

How did a petition with 750 signatures in July, turn into a tense Flocktober clash with the Township Council? 

July 28 Flock petition 

The important date to start is July 28. The Petition to end Flock in Franklin was hand-delivered to the Township Clerk that day, with 750 signatures. The request was to have it on the agenda for the 8/11 meeting. Instead, Flock Safety public affairs manager Carl Bach got the invite. 

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