In Your Opinion: Chronology Of Flock Camera Controversy In Franklin
October 2, 2026
Uncategorized
By Frank Sciara.
How did a petition with 750 signatures in July, turn into a tense Flocktober clash with the Township Council?
July 28 Flock petition
The important date to start is July 28. The Petition to end Flock in Franklin was hand-delivered to the Township Clerk that day, with 750 signatures. The request was to have it on the agenda for the 8/11 meeting. Instead, Flock Safety public affairs manager Carl Bach got the invite.
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