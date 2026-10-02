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Zoning Board OKs Church For Vacant Millstone Road Building

October 2, 2026 Zoning Board

TELLING THE STORY – The Light of Christ International Fellowship Ministries president Alimany Turay testifies in front of the zoning board at its October 1 meeting.

The Township Zoning Board of Adjustment on Thursday unanimously approved a plan by The Light of Christ International Fellowship Ministries to convert a vacant building at 60 Millstone Road into a house of worship, ending what the church’s president described as a 15-year search for a home in the township.

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