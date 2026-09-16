Township Council Approves $11.3 Million In Purchases
September 16, 2026
Uncategorized
The Township Council on September 8 approved the purchase of goods and services worth more than $11.3 million.
The contracts awarded, and their awardees, are:
- Jesco: Purchase of a 1.5-cubic-yard scrap grapple bucket, $24,400.
- SHI International Corp.: GovQA software renewal for processing and tracking OPRA requests, Aug. 15, 2026, through Aug. 14, 2027, $37,245.33.
- Tennant Company: Purchase of a Tennant T500 floor scrubber, $21,252.
- Middle Earth: Employment Readiness Program for township youth ages 14 to 16, $30,908.98.
- Vulcan Construction Group Inc.: Catalpa Park improvements, $8,580,581. The contract amount reflects deletions from the project, including elimination of the bocce area and shade structures.
- Nappa Investments LLC, doing business as Dayton Collision: Automobile body repair and refinishing from Sept. 1, 2026, through Aug. 31, 2028, $250,000 per year. The two-year maximum would be $500,000 if fully funded and used.
- William J. Guarini Inc.: Main Street Area 3 water main replacement, $885,962.
- Z Brothers Concrete Contractors Inc.: New Brunswick Road resurfacing with fabric, $356,031.15.
- Artheon Inc.; Boswell Engineering Inc.; Bright View Engineering LLC; Center State Engineering; Colliers Engineering & Design; LaBella Associates; MFS Consulting Engineers & Surveyors; Roberts Engineering Group; Suburban Consulting Engineers; T&M Associates; and Van Cleef Engineering: Professional engineering consulting services, as needed, from Sept. 1, 2026, through Aug. 31, 2027, $750,000 aggregate.
- Realauction.com LLC: Internet-based sales of delinquent property taxes and municipal charges, $12 per property advertised.
- Ad Astra: 24/7/365 on-demand interpretation services for the Police Department, 42 cents per minute for Spanish, 52 cents per minute for specified high-diffusion languages, and 58 cents per minute for all other languages.
- Leda C. Gonzalez, Interpreter LLC, and LSA Language Services Associates: Interpreter services for Municipal Court sessions, $22,000 combined.
- Core & Main LP: Water meter software license from Oct. 1, 2026, through Sept. 30, 2027, $50,000.
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