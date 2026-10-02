Life Story: Cindy S. Zins, 60; Former Somerset Resident

Cindy S. Zins, of North Brunswick and formerly of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday, September 30th at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

She fought a strong battle against many illnesses and was fortunate enough to pass beside her loved ones. She recently turned 60.

Born in Jaffa, Israel, she immigrated with her parents to the United States in 1968, settling in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn, New York. She moved to Somerset in 1976, then later to North Brunswick in 2000.

She worked as a Claims Processor for Aetna for many years in North Brunswick before her retirement due to her chronic illnesses.

Cindy was very family oriented and enjoyed attending her daughter’s sporting events, shopping and most of all spending time with her family and loved ones. Cindy also loved animals, especially her cats Lily and Oreo.

Surviving are her husband of almost 27 years, Jonathan; daughter, Sarah Zins of New Orleans, Louisiana; parents, Igal and Judith Gershman of Boynton Beach, Florida; sisters and brother-in-law, Dina and Rich Weinstein of Greenwich, Connecticut and Talli Bishop of Holland, Pennsylvania; father-in-law, Bruce Zins of Delray Beach, Florida; sister- and brother-in-law, Faith Moscot and Brooke Covington of Thousand Oaks, California, and her beloved nieces and nephews, Marci, Elana, Ben, Mya, Abigail, Brian, Matthew, Andrew and Ryan.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. October 2 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, with funeral services at 11 a.m.

Graveside services and burial to follow in Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge.

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