Life Story: Lillian Thomas, 96; Was Registered Nurse

Lillian Thomas, 96, passed away peacefully on October 1 at her longtime home in Somerset.

Lillian was born in Perth Amboy to the late Peter Kara and Anna Horvath. She was raised in the New Brunswick area and attended local schools before graduating from St. Peter’s School of Nursing in 1951. It was during this time that Lillian met her beloved husband, George Thomas Jr. The two shared 64 years of marriage together and eventually settled in Somerset, where they raised their family.

Lillian began her professional career as a Registered Nurse in New Brunswick. She later became the Coordinator of Health Services for the New Brunswick School District. During her tenure with the school district, Lillian worked with the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) to establish the Chandler Clinic on George Street in New Brunswick.

Lillian was also deeply involved in her community and in the traditions that were important to her. She was a longtime and active parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was involved with the Cub Scouts and shared her love of her Hungarian heritage with the community as the host of the Sunday “Hungarian Melody Time” radio program on WCTC. Lillian also enjoyed cooking, painting, gardening, and entertaining for her family and friends.

Lillian was predeceased by her beloved husband, George Thomas Jr., and her daughter, Karen Ann DeStefano, who is survived by her husband, Anthony.

She is survived by her sons, Paul Michael Thomas and his wife, Suzi, and George J. Thomas III and his wife, Avery. She also leaves behind her seven cherished grandchildren, Anthony, Christina, Carli, Jennifer, Kelly, Becky, and Mikki and her eight adoring great grand-children, Thomas, Addison, Carter, Logan, Isla, Scarlett, River, and Lina.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, New Jersey.

A formal visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. October 9. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. October 10 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. All services to conclude at church.

Your Thoughts

comments