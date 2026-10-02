Life Story: James P. Jones, 64; Enjoyed Simple Pleasures

James Paul Jones, 64, passed away peacefully on September 30 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Passaic.

James was born in Burlington, Vermont, and moved with his family to Central New Jersey as a young child. He was raised in the area and attended Bridgewater-Raritan High School. Following high school, James attended a vocational school for landscaping and began his working career with Zeus Industrial in Somerville. He later worked for Budd Van Lines as a mover.

It was during this time that James met the love of his life, Beth Laurel Jones (Bowman). The couple married in 1991 and eventually settled in Franklin Park, where they raised their family together.

James was a man who appreciated the simple pleasures of life. He enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, spending time working in his garage, and had a particular love for wolves and nature. A true homebody, James, found happiness in the comfort of home and in spending time with the people and things he loved. He was a man of deep spirituality and found comfort in religion. He was a practicing member of Middlebush Reformed Church in Somerset.

James will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Beth Jones; his son, Christopher, and his spouse, Molly O’Connor-Jones; his brother, Anthony Jones; and his three sisters, Tammy Keelen, Cindy Snyder, and Debbie Rusek.

He is also survived by his stepmother, Susan Jones. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who will cherish his memory.

Services for James will be announced at a later date.

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