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Goya Foods, Police And Community Groups, Partner For Free Food Distribution

March 31, 2026 Community Building, Food Bank, Police News

FOOD GIVEAWAY – Volunteers wait for the next cars to come in the March 31 food distribution at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus.

A large-scale food distribution, set to serve up to 500 families, was held March 31 at the Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus.

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