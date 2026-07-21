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Rash Of Motorcycle Thefts Hit Township

July 21, 2026 Crime, Crime News

Motorcycles valued at more than $20,000 were stolen between June 30 and July 2 from locations within the township, the Franklin Township Police reported.

On June 30, two people were captured on a surveillance video loading a stolen motorcycle into a U-Haul truck in the area of Easton Avenue, police said. The motorcycle was entered stolen into a national database.

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FTPD Police Log: June 28 – July 3, 2026

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