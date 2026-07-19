FTPD Earns State Accreditation For Fifth Year

The Franklin Township Police Department has earned accreditation from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police for the fifth year, placing it among a small fraction of law enforcement agencies statewide that have reached that milestone.

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