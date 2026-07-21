FTPD Police Log: June 28 – July 3, 2026
July 21, 2026
Crime, Police Log
06/28/2026
A Bridgewater resident was the victim of a theft on 06/24/26 in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s unattended cell phone and withdrew $580 from the victim’s bank account. The cell phone was valued at $200.
A 58-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. Holcomb was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.
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