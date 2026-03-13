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FTPD To Maintain ‘Enhanced Presence’ At Houses Of Worship, Other Locations

March 13, 2026 Police News

The Franklin Township Police Department will continue to maintain an enhanced presence at certain township locations in light of the recent attacks in Michigan and Virginia.

There will continue to be enhanced presences at local houses of worship, schools, and community centers, according to a press release from the department.

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