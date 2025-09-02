FTPD, SomCo Sheriff To Increase Plainclothes, Uniformed Patrols Of Schools And Houses Of Worship

Township schools and houses of worship will see an increased presence from the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department in the coming days.

In a press release about the action, an FTPD spokesman said the measure is proactive, and that “no threats have been received, and there is no cause for alarm.”

The extra patrols are meant to “give families peace of mind,” according to the release.

The release did not provide any information on how long the increased patrols would be in effect.

“With students returning to school, officers will be increasing patrols and making more frequent visits to schools and houses of worship across Franklin Township,” the release said. “This effort will include uniformed officers, plainclothes personnel, and officers from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department to provide enhanced security and oversight.”

“The safety of our community is always our top priority,” Township Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said in the release. “By stepping up patrols and checking in more often at our schools and houses of worship, we want our residents to know that we hear your concerns and we remain committed to protecting you all.”

Anyone with questions can contact the FTPD at (732) 873-5533.

