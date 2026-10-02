FTPD Police Log: September 6-12, 2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 09/06/26. An unknown suspect gained access to the victim’s bank account and withdrew $7,500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 08/29/26 and 09/06/26 in the area of Churchill Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s dirt bike from an unsecured garage. The dirt bike was valued at $10,000 and entered stolen into a national database.

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