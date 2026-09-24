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Scammers Take More Than $30,000 From Two Township RTesidents

September 24, 2026 Crime, Crime News

Two township residents told police earlier this month that they were the victims of scams, losing more than $30,000 combined.

On September 1, a victim told police that she was using her computer to help a family member with fraudulent activity on one of their accounts.

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