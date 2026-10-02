Quantcast

Township Road Reconstruction Projects Update

October 1, 2026 Construction, Taxes, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

Note: Schedule may change due to weather conditions.

Bunker Hill Rd to Blackwells Mills Rd – Canal Rd Resurfacing – Out to Bid

Coppermine Rd Area Resurfacing – In progress

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Franklin’s Flock Cameras Logged Nearly 40,000 Alerts In 30 Days, Almost All For Expired Or Suspended Plates

MORE DATA PROVIDED – Nearly all Flock camera license plate reads that triggered a special …

Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.