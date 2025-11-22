FTPD Police Log: October 19–25, 2025

10/19/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 10/16/25 while at a business located in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s cell phone which was left unattended in a shopping cart. The phone was valued at $400.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Irving St. during the morning hours. An unknown female exited a SUV and approached the victim. The suspect placed a scarf around the victim’s neck and wished him a happy holiday. Shortly after, the victim realized his gold chain was missing from his neck. The jewelry was valued at $1,700.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Majesty Ln. during the evening hours. Two unknown females were captured on surveillance stealing the victim’s delivered package from her doorstep. The contents were valued at $28.

10/20/2025

A 45-year-old Bound Brook man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office during a motor vehicle crash investigation. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $229.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 10/17/25 and 10/18/25 in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s license plates off of her vehicle. The plates were entered stolen into a national database.

A 42-year-old Somerset resident was issued a special complaint summons for violating a municipal ordinance relating to fireworks. The resident set off fireworks, which resulted in property damage to a nearby residence.

A 43-year-old Somerset man was arrested by the Rutgers University Police Department for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

10/21/2025

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a burglary and theft during the overnight hours. Two unknown males were captured on surveillance inside of the business after they smashed a rear window to gain entry. The suspects exited the store and left stolen clothing behind in a shopping cart. The clothing was valued at $100.

10/22/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of JFK Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle. There was evidence of broken glass where the vehicle was parked. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. Several days later the vehicle was recovered in an outside jurisdiction where an arrest was made.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Berry St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) cracked one of the victim’s vehicle windows. The damaged window was valued at $300.

A 58-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Springfield during a trespassing investigation at a business located in the area of Somerset St. He was processed and released on his own recognizance.

A 34-year-old South Bound Brook woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. She was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

10/23/2025

A 35-year-old Trenton man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Clinton Twp. PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Whittier Ave. during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle which was left unoccupied with the keys in the ignition. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. Shortly after, the vehicle was recovered in an outside jurisdiction during a motor vehicle crash investigation.

A 29-year-old New Brunswick woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. She was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

10/24/2025

A business located in the area of Jensen Dr. was the victim of a theft between 10/24/24 and 10/24/25. The unknown suspect(s) stole two license plates belonging to the business. The suspect(s) committed several toll violations utilizing the plates. The plates were entered stolen into a national database.

10/25/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 10/23/25 and 10/25/25 in the area of Home St. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s vehicle door handle to gain entry. Once inside, the suspect(s) damaged the ignition in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The damage was valued at $500.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of counterfeiting on 10/23/25. The unknown suspect(s) utilized a counterfeit $100 bill during a transaction.

A 41-year-old Monmouth Junction woman and a 19-year-old Somerville woman were arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Rt. 27. The defendants exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $88. They were processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. A “Luke Trent” reached out to the victim via Offer Up to purchase a pair of sneakers from her for $120. The suspect asked the victim to verify her Chime account by sending him two transactions totaling $560. The victim obliged and the suspect became unreachable once he received the money.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 10/05/25 and 10/25/25. The victim was alerted by his mechanic that two gallons of water were found in his gas tank The repair was valued at $2,000. The suspect(s) is unknown.

