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Sadiq School Students Raise Money For Franklin Food Bank

June 17, 2026 Community Building, Education, Food Bank

TEACHING THE CHILDREN – Franklin Food Bank Executive Director Derek Smith speaks to a group of students from the Sadiq School during a tour of the food bank headquarters.

Students from the Sadiq School on Cedar Grove Avenue donated hundreds of dollars to the Franklin Food Bank on June 17, money that they earned by selling hand-made items.

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