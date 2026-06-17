Quantcast
Theo A. Cannabis, your trusted cannabis dispensary in Franklin Park

Historic Preservation Commission Again Balks at Route 27 Retail Plan On Demolished Landmark Site

June 17, 2026 Historic Preservation

INCLINED TO DENY – Historic Preservation Commission chairman Pat Shimalla told representatives from J.H.T. Properties that he was initially inclined to deny their application for a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Commission at the June 15 meeting.

The Township Historic Preservation Advisory Commission again declined June 16 to endorse a proposed retail center on a Route 27 historic site, saying the design still does not fit the character of the area.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.

Check Also

Historic Commission Calls for Archaeological Survey, Design Changes Before Supporting Shopping Center

DESIGN EXPLANATION – Architect Bill Feinberg talks about the materials that will be used on …

Adopt, don't shop, at the Franklin Township Animal Shelter
Copyright © 2026 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC. The FR&A in 2025 reached 73,000 unique visitors, who recorded 378,000 page views. Monthly, there were 6,083 unique visits, with 3,096 coming from Franklin, or within a 10-mile radius. Source: Quantcast.
Created with recycled electrons.