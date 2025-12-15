FTPD Police Log: November 9-15, 2025

11/09/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 10/18/25 and 11/09/25 in the area of Reler Ln. The unknown suspect(s) shattered a window to the victim’s vehicle. The damage was valued at $250.

A 53-year-old Spotswood man shoplifted from a business located in the area of Easton Ave. during the afternoon hours. He was stopped by an employee after he was observed exiting the store without paying for merchandise valued at $313. He left the merchandise behind and fled the area. He was positively identified as the shoplifter during the investigation. A summons was issued.

11/11/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of cyber harassment. The unknown suspect(s) texted the victim and threatened to share videos of him with his Facebook friends if he did not send $800. The victim did not send the money and blocked the unknown suspect(s).

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal attempt in the area of Heather Dr. during the evening hours. An unknown male was observed on surveillance pulling on door handles of two of the victim’s vehicles. Both vehicles were locked.

A 30-year-old Piscataway man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

11/12/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim a burglary, criminal mischief, and theft in the area of Home St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) smashed a window to the victim’s vehicle causing damage valued at $200. Once inside the vehicle, the suspect(s) gained access to the trunk and stole property valued at $2,000.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 11/08/25. A male was observed on surveillance exiting the store without paying for merchandise valued at $234. The suspect is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter.

11/13/2025

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 fell victim to a fire during the overnight hours. Patrol units and several fire companies responded to the business where smoke and flames were observed coming from the rear of the building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured. The fire was deemed suspicious. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 11/07/25. The victim purchased a car via TikTok and arranged for it to be delivered from Texas. The victim paid the $1,000 delivery fee with gift cards for it to arrive on 11/08/25. The down payment and taxes totaled $1,500. The vehicle never arrived. The victim suffered a total loss of $2,500.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 11/10/25. An unknown male and female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $270.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of theft by deception on 11/07/25. The suspect purchased a refrigerator and had it shipped to a vacant property within our jurisdiction on 11/10/25. Shortly after delivery, the suspect picked up the refrigerator with a U-Haul and requested a charge back on his credit card. The business suffered a total loss of $4,053. The suspect has been identified.

11/14/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Hamilton St. during the overnight hours. An unknown suspect was observed on surveillance pulling on car door handles in the area. The suspect stole $2 and property valued at $10 from the victim’s vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry.

11/15/2025

A Morristown resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Easton Ave. during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the exterior of the victim’s vehicle. The damage was valued at $5,000.

