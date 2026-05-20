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FTPD Police Log: April 26 – May 2, 2026

May 20, 2026 Crime, Police Log

04/26/2026

A 25-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Beekman Rd. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance. 

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 04/24/26. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $216.

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