FTPD Police Log: May 18-24, 2025

5/18/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a fraud. The victim invested $56,000 into a crypto currency app called Idea Pro. The victim attempted to withdraw almost $10,000,000 from the app, however, the funds never made it to his bank account. The victim contacted Idea Pro, and they requested $183,00,00 for technical assistance. At this point, the victim realized he was the victim of a scam called “pig butchering.” The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 05/16/25 in the area of Pasture Trl. An unknown male suspect was captured on surveillance stealing a ladder which was stored near the victim’s shed. The ladder was valued at $200.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 5/17/25 and 5/18/25 in the area of Coventry Ln. The unknown suspect(s) used a metal pole to damage the victim’s vehicle door. The damage was valued at $200.

A 25-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Rt. 27. He allegedly shoplifted $70 worth of merchandise from the business. He was processed and released on summons.

5/19/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male suspect exited the store without paying for $36 worth of energy drinks. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 5/7/25 in the area of Miller Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

5/20/2025

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male exited the store without paying for $50 worth of energy drinks. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black female exited the store without paying for $165 worth of merchandise. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

5/21/2025

A 39-year-old North Brunswick man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of North Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Rt. 27. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A church located on Cedar Grove Ln. was the victim of a burglary and theft between 05/18/25 and 05/19/25. Five juvenile suspects entered the church through an unsecured rear door and stole a computer monitor and Apple iPad. The stolen items have an approximate value of $1,100.

A 47-year-old Somerset man was arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants out of Somerville. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A 37-year-old Belle Mead man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. He was processed and released on a summons.

5/22/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a fraud. The victim was contacted by Apple to discuss a charge of $379. During the conversation the unknown suspect advised the victim that $37,996 was accidentally transferred into his bank account. The victim was instructed to withdraw $18,700 from his account to fix the mistake. The victim met with an unknown Asian male and handed over the $18,700. The victim also provided the customer service number with serial numbers from $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards before realizing he was the victim of a scam.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A known Black male exited the store without paying for $69 worth of merchandise. The suspect is a frequent shoplifter.

A 40-year-old Bridgewater resident was arrested for hindering apprehension, obstruction, and possession of CDS during a welfare check in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

5/23/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a fraud. The victim was contacted by a “Gabriel Bullaro” who offered assistance in selling the victim’s timeshare that he had listed. The suspect sent the victim a fraudulent agreement, to which the victim signed and sent a total of $57,000 toward escrow and listing fees. The victim realized he was the victim of a scam after the suspect stopped returning his phone calls.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Park St. during the afternoon hours. An unknown Black male was captured on surveillance riding his bike into the victim’s vehicle and trailer while fleeing the property. The damage was valued at $500.

A 42-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was arrested for having two outstanding warrants out of two separate jurisdictions located in Ocean County. He was processed and turned over to Ocean County Sheriff’s Department.

5/24/2025

A 38-year-old Belle Mead man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Green Hill Manor Dr. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A 24-year-old Highland Park man was arrested for criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools during an investigation at business located in the area of Wiley Dr. He was processed and released on a summons.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments