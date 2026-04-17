FTPD Police Log: March 29 – April 4, 2026
April 17, 2026
Crime, Police Log
03/29/2026
A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of Baier Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and damaged the ignition in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The damage was valued at $2,000.
A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and damaged the ignition in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The damage was valued at $5,000.
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