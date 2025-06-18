FTPD Police Log: June 1-7, 2025

06/01/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 05/31/25. The victim received an e-mail about security software and contacted the phone number provided. The unknown suspect requested $299 for the service which the victim sent. The suspect, however, charged the victim $29,999. The victim realized she was scammed and quickly contacted her bank. The bank was able to stop the transaction before the victim suffered any losses.

06/02/2025

A Lebanon resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft in the area of Spangenberg Ln. during the overnight hours. The victim left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. Personal property valued at $2,540 was inside the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was valued at $16,000 and entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft in the area of Spangenberg Ln. during the overnight hours. The victim left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle was used during the commission of a crime in an outside jurisdiction. The vehicle was recovered, and the suspects were located by the outside agency.

A 40-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Hamilton Township during a motor vehicle stop. She was processed and released on her own recognizance.

06/03/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. A known male and an unknown female exited the business without paying for merchandise valued at $33.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of the Griggstown Cswy during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates off his parked vehicle while he was out for a walk. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $5.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Hamilton St. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $159.

A 19-year-old New Brunswick man turned himself in on two outstanding warrants out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

06/04/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting on 06/03/25. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $300. Later, an employee observed the suspect selling the stolen merchandise on the street in New Brunswick.

A 28-year-old Somerset man was arrested for obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, and contempt of court order after being non-compliant while patrol was attempting to serve him with a court order. He refused to comply with officers and barricaded himself inside his residence for a short period of time. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by extortion. The victim had been communicating with the suspect after meeting him on a dating website. After a few months, the suspect threatened to leak images of the victim if she did not send him money. The victim sent the suspect $100 before blocking him on all methods of communication.

06/05/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. A known male and an unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $75.

A 51-year-old South Brunswick man was arrested for three total warrants out of North Brunswick and South Brunswick during a motor vehicle stop. He was processed and turned over to North Brunswick PD.

A 58-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction and Springfield Township, during a hit and run motor vehicle crash investigation. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 06/04/25. The victim received a phone call from a male representing himself as a local sheriff’s officer. The unknown suspect advised the victim she had a warrant and to send him $1,500 to avoid being arrested. After the victim sent the money, the suspect hung up on her without providing a receipt. The victim grew suspicious and found out she was scammed after contacting the local sheriff’s department about the warrant, which did not exist.

06/06/2025

A 37-year-old Piscataway woman was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle complaint in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A 49-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Plainsboro Township during a motor vehicle stop. She was processed and released after posting bail.

06/07/2024

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $15.

A 27-year-old Edison woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Howell and East Brunswick and resisting arrest during a dispute investigation. She became non-compliant after being advised by patrol that she was under arrest for the outstanding warrants. She was processed and turned over to East Brunswick PD.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 06/05/25. The victim received an e-mail from a friend requesting a $300 gift card to Amazon. The victim complied and sent his friend the gift card. After doing so, the victim realized the e-mail address was fraudulent and not his friend’s e-mail. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of fraudulent activity during the afternoon hours. An unknown male attempted to obtain Oxycodone with a fraudulent prescription. The male fled in a SUV.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $362. A loss prevention employee was able to retrieve the merchandise after he confronted the suspect outside of the store. The male fled.

