FTPD Police Log: July 6-12, 2025

07/06/2025

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle from an outside jurisdiction during a fight call at a local hotel. The vehicle was unoccupied. The suspect has been identified. The reporting agency was notified of the recovery and positive identification of the suspect.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package from a common area of the complex. The contents were valued at $75.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception via social media. The victim believed she was purchasing a vehicle from a Facebook friend; however, the friend’s account was hacked by an unknown suspect. The victim sent the unknown suspect a $3,750 deposit for the vehicle. The victim believed she was meeting her friend to retrieve the vehicle, but no one showed. The victim realized she was the victim of a scam.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Holland Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect entered the victim’s locked vehicle and damaged the steering wheel and an anti-theft device. The damage was valued at $40. It is believed the suspect entered the vehicle using keys that were stolen from the victim during a past burglary involving the same vehicle.

07/07/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $70. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

A Kendall Park business was the victim of criminal mischief between 07/03/25 and 07/07/25 in the area of Rt. 27. The unknown suspect(s) vandalized a company vehicle by writing and drawing inappropriate material on the vehicle with marker. The damage was valued at $20.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of trespassing and shoplifting during the evening hours. A male who was previously banned from the store shoplifted merchandise valued at $11. He fled the area after being confronted by employees. A warrant was issued for the suspect.

A Bound Brook resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Howard Ave. during the daytime hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle from a parking lot. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

07/08/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of trespassing and shoplifting during the evening hours. A male who was previously banned from the store shoplifted merchandise valued at $11. A warrant was issued for the suspect.

A business located in the area of World’s Fair Dr. was the victim of a burglary on 07/07/25. Two unknown Asian males entered a vehicle belonging to the business. Nothing of value was taken. There were no signs of forced entry. The same males attempted to enter another vehicle in the area but were unsuccessful.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Barron Cir. during the daytime hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered packages from the mailroom of the complex. The contents were valued at $128.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $29.

07/09/2025

A 22-year-old Plainfield woman was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Newark during a motor vehicle stop. Due to the bail amount, she was released on her own recognizance at the scene.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole towing equipment from the property. The stolen items were valued at $3,054.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of trespassing and shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $15. The suspect has been identified.

A 33-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of South Brunswick. The resident was processed and released on bail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Fisher Dr. during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) threw a rock at the victim’s window causing it to break. The window was valued at $300.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $66.

07/10/2025

A 56-year-old Somerset man was issued a summons for defiant trespassing after patrol observed him on the property of a business he was previously banned from. He left the property without incident.

A 26-year-old New Brunswick woman was arrested for defiant trespassing and shoplifting during an investigation at business located in the area of Somerset St. She exited the business without paying for merchandise valued at $44. Patrol located her several blocks away and placed her under arrest without incident. She was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft while at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s unattended Air Pod case valued at $250. The property was entered stolen into a national database.

A 67-year-old Somerset man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. He exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $259. An employee stopped him outside of the store and the merchandise was retrieved without incident. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Girard Ave. An unknown male was captured on surveillance exchanging his rusted bicycle for the victim’s bicycle which was unsecured in the backyard. The suspect’s bicycle was left behind. The stolen bicycle was valued at $125.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $131. The suspect has been identified.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $150.

07/11/2025

A 46-year-old Cranbury man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Edison during a suspicious vehicle investigation. He was processed and turned over to Edison PD.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $211.

A 31-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Berks County, PA. She was also charged with being a fugitive from justice. She was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

07/12/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of two burglaries and a theft in the area of Somerset St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered one of the victim’s vehicles by damaging the door handle. They also damaged the steering column in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The damage was valued at $4,000. The suspect(s) stole keys to a second vehicle from within and stole it. The vehicle was recovered, unoccupied, a short time later.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 07/10/25 and 07/11/25 in the area of Ginkgo Ct. The unknown suspect(s) scratched the victim’s vehicle with an unknown object. The damage was estimated at approximately $2,000.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $52. The suspect fled the area in a red pick-up truck.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of trespassing and shoplifting during the evening hours. A male exited the store after only paying for a portion of his merchandise. The male has been identified, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments