FTPD Police Log: July 13-19, 2025

07/13/2025

A 49-year-old Huntington, NY man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle stop in the area of DeMott Ln. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Ralph St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle from a residential street. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle was recovered, unoccupied, in an outside jurisdiction on 07/23/25.

Patrol recovered a stolen motorcycle from an outside jurisdiction during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Somerset St. The suspect was identified. The reporting agency was notified of the recovery and positive identification of the suspect.

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the evening hours. The vehicle was stolen out of our jurisdiction by an unknown suspect(s). The vehicle was returned to its owner.

07/14/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 06/21/25 in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s license plate. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $280. The male fled the area on a bicycle.

A 37-year-old Palmyra man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Wall Twp. He was processed and turned over to Wall Twp. PD.

07/15/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Henry St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database. The vehicle was located the same day, unoccupied, on a front lawn in our jurisdiction. The ignition had been damaged.

A Clark resident was the victim of a theft on 07/14/25 in the area of Easton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole fog light panels off of the victim’s vehicle. The parts were valued at $160.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft between 07/10/25 and 07/12/25 in the area of Clifton Ave. The unknown suspect(s) entered the residence by damaging a rear sliding door. They stole property valued at approximately $40,000. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the burglary.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a waist pack containing $80.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of theft by deception during the evening hours. A “Brian Baucher” called the business representing himself as an assistant of the business. He had an employee deposit $376 of the business’s money into a Bitcoin account. The employee also contributed $78 of her own money. After depositing the money, the employee realized they were the victim of a scam.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $185. The suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

07/16/2025

A South Bound Brook resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Easton Ave. during afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked gym locker and stole the victim’s car keys. The suspect(s) then entered the victim’s vehicle and stole $207.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Easton Ave. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked gym locker and stole a credit card, debit card, and $140 from the victim’s wallet. The suspect(s) made purchases with the victim’s credit card and debit card at businesses located in an outside jurisdiction.

A 44-year-old Jersey City woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of two separate jurisdictions during a motor vehicle stop. She was processed and released after posting bail.

07/17/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 07/15/25. The victim received a call from a “Jose” who represented himself as a TD Bank employee. The victim confirmed his identity via text message. Afterwards, the victim noticed his bank password was changed and $15,000 was missing from his account.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception. The victim was contacted by a “Jason” who represented himself as a PayPal employee. The victim purchased $2,000 worth of gift cards and sent the serial numbers to the suspect.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Green Hill Manor Dr. during an unknown time frame. The unknown suspect(s) stole one of the victim’s license plates. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A 56-year-old Somerset man was issued a summons for defiant trespassing after being on the property of a business he was previously banned from.

07/18/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting on 07/17/25. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $247. The suspect has been identified.

A 44-year-old Trenton woman was arrested for outstanding warrants out of our jurisdiction. She was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

07/19/2025

A 32-year-old Hillsborough man was arrested by Hillsborough PD for an open warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

An Edison resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Dewald Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) gained access into the victim’s vehicle by damaging a door handle. Once inside, the suspect(s) damaged the ignition in a possible attempt to steal the vehicle. The suspect(s) was unsuccessful.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area Franklin Blvd. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle. It was recovered, unoccupied, in an outside jurisdiction a short time later.

