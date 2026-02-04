FTPD Police Log: January 4-10, 2026

01/04/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 01/02/26 and 01/04/26 in the area of Coventry Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motor vehicle. The vehicle was valued at $55,000 and entered stolen into a national database.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $300. The suspect fled the area in a Toyota Rav4. The female was accompanied by an unknown male.

01/06/2026

A 28-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction during an unwanted person investigation at a business located in the area of Franklin Blvd. He was found to be in possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting on 01/01/26. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $344. The suspect fled in a Lincoln SUV. The female is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter.

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting on 01/04/26. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $254. The suspect fled in a Lincoln SUV. The female is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter.

01/07/2026

A 45-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office during an unwanted person investigation at a business located in the area of Hamilton St. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A 19-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by New Brunswick PD. The FTPD took custody of him and transported him to the Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

01/08/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Martin St. during the afternoon hours. Two unknown juvenile suspects threw a rock at the victim’s vehicle. The damage was valued at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 11/24/25 and 01/07/26. The victim became friendly with a “Luckas Buckmann” online. The suspect requested $32,000 to assist with traveling from Germany to the United States. Once the funds were sent by the victim, the suspect threatened to report her to the FBI due to alleged criminal activity. The victim realized she was scammed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of burglary and theft in the area of Valley Wood Dr. Two unknown suspects forced entry into the victim’s residence and stole jewelry valued at $2,600. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the crimes. One of the suspects was later identified and arrested.

01/09/2026

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $22. The suspect fled the area in a Honda Civic.

A 32-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Hamilton St. Patrol located him several blocks away after he was chased by an employee. He exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $233. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant out of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office. He was processed and transported to the Middlesex County Jail.

01/10/2026

A business located in the area of Franklin Blvd. was the victim of burglary and criminal mischief during the morning hours. Patrol responded to the business due to a burglar alarm and observed signs of forced entry. Surveillance revealed a male arriving on a bike and smashing the front door with a brick. Nothing of value was taken from the business. The door was valued at $1,000. The suspect has been identified.

A business located in the area of Franklin Blvd. was the victim of burglary and criminal mischief during the morning hours. A male was observed on surveillance arriving on a bike and smashing the front door with a brick. Nothing of value was taken from the business. The suspect damaged a locked door inside the business. The damage to both doors was valued at $1,200. The suspect exited the business with a drawer containing various items but left it behind outside. The suspect has been identified.

A business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting on 01/09/2026. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $479. The suspect fled the area in a Toyota Rav4. The male is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter. The male was accompanied by an unknown female.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $110. The female fled the area in a Toyota Rav4.

