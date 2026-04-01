FTPD Police Log: February 23-28, 2026

02/23/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Spencer St. during the evening hours. The victim lost his cell phone while out walking his dog. The phone was tracking in motion outside of our jurisdiction. Calls to the phone were directed to voicemail. The phone was valued at $1,700 and entered stolen into a national database. The suspect(s) is unknown.

02/24/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary in the area of Douglas Ave. during the overnight hours. An unknown male was observed inside of the victim’s unlocked vehicle. Nothing of value was taken. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.