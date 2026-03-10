FTPD Police Log: February 1-7, 2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception between 10/25/25 and 12/03/25. The victim shared photos with an unknown suspect online. The suspect demanded money in lieu of sharing the photos with the victim’s family. The victim sent $1,700 in gift cards to the suspect.

A business located in the area of Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $88. The suspect is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter.

