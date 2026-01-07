FTPD Police Log: December 7 – 13, 2025

12/07/2025

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Reler Ln. during the morning hours. The vehicle was unoccupied, and the suspect(s) is unknown. The reporting jurisdiction was notified of the recovery.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief during the overnight hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance throwing a cement block through the business’s glass door to gain entry. Once inside the suspect stole a cash box and credit card reader. The cash box contained $40. The credit card reader was valued at $2,000 and the damage to the door was valued at $1,500.

12/08/2025

A 44-year-old Somerset man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 12/05/25 in the area of Marvin Ave. An unknown male was captured on surveillance stealing a delivered package off the victim’s front porch. The male fled the area on a bicycle. The contents were valued at $666.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 12/05/25 and 12/08/25 in the area of Canterbury Cir. The unknown suspect(s) keyed the victim’s vehicle. The damage was valued at $300.

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown male and female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $424. An employee followed the suspects to the parking lot, and the male dropped his merchandise. The female did not and entered the driver’s seat of a white Nissan SUV before fleeing the area with the male.

A 65-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Prospect St. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

12/09/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 12/06/25 and 12/07/25. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s front license plate. It is unknown where the theft occurred and the plate was not properly secured to the vehicle. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

12/10/2025

A Somerset business was the victim of a fraud on 12/05/25. A check in the amount of $572 was mailed via the USPS. The recipient never received the check. The unknown suspect(s) altered the check and cashed it. The business suffered a loss of $4,572.23.

A 40-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation on the area of Hamilton St. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

12/11/2025

A business located in the area of Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $71. The suspect fled the area in a Nissan sedan.

An apartment complex in the area of Franklin Blvd. was the victim of criminal mischief on 11/28/25. The unknown suspect(s) damaged a gate located near the dumpsters. There was evidence of footprints on the gate. The value of the damage was unknown at time of report.

An apartment complex in the area of Franklin Blvd. was the victim of criminal mischief during the morning hours. An unknown male kicked a door in and fled in a Hyundai sedan. The damage was valued at $853.

A 66-year-old Somerset man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Hamilton St. He exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $43. He also had an outstanding warrant out of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office. He was processed and transported to the Middlesex County Jail.

A 35-year-old Somerset resident was arrested for shoplifting while officers were on scene investigating a shoplifting that occurred at the same business several minutes prior. The resident exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $581, and was processed and released on a summons.

08/12/2025

A 54-year-old Somerset man was arrested for motor vehicle theft, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and defiant trespassing during a stolen motor vehicle investigation in the area of Somerset St. He was observed entering a motor vehicle that was reported stolen while at a business that he was previously trespassed from. He became non-compliant during the arrest and was eventually taken into custody without incident.

12/13/2025

A Tonawanda, NY resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Davidson Ave. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the victim’s vehicle door locking mechanism. Entry was not made. The damage was valued at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and criminal mischief between 12/11/25 and 12/13/25 in the area of Amberly Ct. The unknown suspect(s) broke a window to the victim’s vehicle to gain entry. The vehicle was rummaged through but nothing of value was taken. The damage to the window was valued at $100.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $125.

