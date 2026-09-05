Life Story: Robert Snyder, 75; Lifelong Township Resident

Mr. Robert Snyder passed away on September 4 at his home in Somerset. He was 75 years old.

Mr. Snyder was born in New Brunswick and was a lifetime resident of Franklin Township. He graduated from Franklin Township High School and married his sweetheart, Jeanne Yager only a couple months later. The young couple remained in Franklin Township where they would raise their family.

Mr. Snyder started his career as a mechanic with Benedetti Oldsmobile, then had a lengthy employment as a truck driver with American Hospital / Baxter Health Care that lasted 35 years. He then was employed by the Franklin Township Sewage Authority and fully retired after 10 years of service in the township.

Mr. Snyder was a hunter and fisherman and a car enthusiast. He raced in his younger years at Flemington Speedway and East Windsor Speedway. He was a proud owner of a 1957 Chevy. He served his community as a volunteer fireman with Somerset Volunteer Fire & Rescue Station 56 and was a life member. He was also a longtime member of the Bound Brook Somerset Moose Lodge 988.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne Snyder; his sister, Nancy Snyder, and his parents Arthur and Jeannette Snyder.

Mr. Snyder is survived by his children, Robert Snyder Jr. and his wife Caprice, Deeann Maala Snyder and her wife Melissa, and Daniel Snyder. He is also survived by his grandchildren Alexandra and MacKenzie Snyder, Collin, Cody and Emma Snyder, and Kai, Brielle, Bella and Micah Maala Snyder.

At Mr. Snyder’s direction, services will be held privately. Please consider a contribution in his name to Somerset Volunteer Fire Department at 14 Hollywood Avenue Somerset NJ 08873 or to the Loyal order of the Moose Charities at www.moosecharities.org

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