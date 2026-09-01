FTPD Police Log: August 2-8, 2026

08/02/2026

An Ellicott City, MD resident was the victim of porch piracy on 07/28/26 in the area Hamilton St. A female was observed on surveillance stealing the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $128. Patrol identified the suspect as a 20-year-old Somerset woman. She was issued a summons for package theft, and the item was returned to the victim.

A Fairfield, CT resident was the victim of a burglary between 04/15/26 and 08/02/26 in the area of Somerset St. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s storage unit. There was evidence of someone sleeping in the storage unit and drug paraphernalia was left behind. There were no signs of forced entry.

08/03/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 07/22/26 and 08/03/26 in the area of Marlowe Ct. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s motorcycle valued at $5,000. The motorcycle was entered stolen into a national database.

08/04/2026

A Tulsa, OK business was the victim of a theft in the area of Worlds Fair Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the rims and tires off a rental vehicle and left the vehicle propped up on blocks. The value of the stolen property was unknown at the time of report.

A Tulsa, OK business was the victim of a theft in the area of Worlds Fair Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the rims and tires off a rental vehicle and left the vehicle propped up on blocks. The value of the stolen property was unknown at the time of report.

A Philadelphia, PA business was the victim of a theft in the area of Worlds Fair Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the rims and tires off a rental vehicle and left the vehicle propped up on blocks. The value of the stolen property was unknown at the time of report.

A Tulsa, OK business was the victim of a theft in the area of Atrium Dr. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the rims and tires off a rental vehicle and left the vehicle propped up on blocks. The stolen property was valued at $3,500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of trespassing in the area of Jerome Ave. during the morning hours. The victim observed an unknown male in her backyard surrounded by her dogs. The suspect fled after the victim opened the gate for him to exit.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Hamilton St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) damaged the door handles to the victim’s vehicle in a possible attempt to gain entry. The damage was valued at $1,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of porch piracy on 07/27/26 in the area of Camner Ave. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $100.

A Somerset resident was the victim of porch piracy on 08/03/26 in the area of Hooper St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $160.

08/05/2026

A 32-year-old Piscataway resident was arrested for outstanding warrants out of East Brunswick and Evesham Township during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Claremont Rd. The resident was processed and released after posting bail.

A 41-year-old Belmar man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Hamiton St. A male was observed exiting the store without paying for merchandise valued at $39. He was located a short distance away and matched the description of the suspect. He was in possession of the stolen merchandise. He was processed and released on a summons. The merchandise was returned to the store.

Two Somerset residents were the victims of criminal mischief in the area of South Dover Ave. during the evening hours. Three unknown males damaged three vehicles specifically by slashing the tires and breaking windows. The suspects fled the area on foot. The total damage was valued at $15,600.

08/06/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Phillips Ct. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) broke the victim’s vehicle windshield with a rock. The damage was valued at $400.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Phillips Rd. during the afternoon hours. An unknown male was observed on surveillance stealing the victim’s unsecured bike from a front porch. The bike was valued at $600.

A Somerset resident was the victim of porch piracy in the area of Highland Ave during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $25.

08/07/2026

A Matawan resident was the victim of a theft on 08/01/26 in the area of Cedar Grove Ln. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s jewelry from a hotel room. The jewelry was valued at $7,500.

08/08/2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of porch piracy on 08/07/26 in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $71.

A 28-year-old Bound Brook man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Elizabeth Ave. He exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $96. He is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter. He was processed and released on a summons.

A Somerset resident was the victim of porch piracy in the area of Franklin Blvd. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $40.

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