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Franklin Adult Baseball Team Continues Players’ Dreams

September 7, 2026 FTBL

BATTER UP! – The Franklin Adult baseball team faced off against their Bridgewater nemesis September 6 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater.

The Franklin Township Baseball League’s adult division highlighted its sixth season Sunday with its once-a-year game at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, the home of the Somerset Patriots, after spending the summer facing the same opponent again and again because no other town could field a team.

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