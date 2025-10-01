FTPD Police Log: August 31 – September 6, 2025

08/31/2025

A 50-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A 27-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested by Highland Park PD for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD assumed custody of him and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

09/01/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $74. The suspect was identified and was later arrested for multiple shoplifting incidents.

A business located in the area of Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. An unknown female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $212.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Hamilton St. during the evening hours. The victim found an unknown male sleeping in her vehicle. The victim woke the suspect up and he quickly grabbed the victim’s wallet out of the center console. The suspect then fled on bicycle. There was $50, identification, and a credit card in the wallet.

09/02/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft while at a business located in the area of Franklin Blvd. The victim accidentally left behind a $100 bill on the counter and exited the store. An unknown male in line behind the victim claimed the cash.

A 51-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Hamilton St. He exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $16.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft in the area of Matilda Ave. during the overnight hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The suspect stole a $140 from within.

A 36-year-old Newark man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Hamilton St. He was processed and transported to the Middlesex County Jail.

09/03/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary and theft while at business located in the area of Somerset St. during the afternoon hours. A male was observed inside the victim’s vehicle by an employee. The victim confronted the suspect, and he fled after stealing a pack of cigarettes from the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was identified by the employee.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of DeMott Ln. during the afternoon hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s purse from a community hallway outside of the victim’s apartment. The purse was left unattended inside a shopping bag. The purse contained identification and a credit card.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception during May 2023.The victim received a text from an alleged female who convinced him to invest in cryptocurrency. The victim invested $3,000,000. The victim realized he was scammed when he could not withdraw his investment.

Patrol responded to a fight in progress at a business located in the area of Somerset St. during the evening hours. A Somerset resident was assaulted by an unknown male during the confrontation. The suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

09/04/2025

A business located in the area of World’s Fair Dr. was the victim of a burglary and theft during the months of July and August 2025. The unknown suspect(s) entered the business by unknown means and removed pallets of cable wire from a loading dock. The stolen property was valued at $110,000.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Oakland Ave. during the morning hours. The unknown suspect(s) stole two pairs of the victim’s sneakers, which were located outside. The sneakers were valued at $40.

A business located in the area of Jensen Dr. was the victim of a theft on 07/03/25. The unknown suspect(s) stole the company’s shipment, which was valued at $60,000. The shipment was diverted from one location to another by unknown means. A portion of the stolen shipment was recovered in an outside jurisdiction.

09/05/2025

A 66-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for shoplifting during an investigation at a business located in the area of Easton Ave. He was detained by loss prevention after he was observed exiting the store without paying for merchandise valued at $358. He was processed and released on a summons.

A New Brunswick resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Hamilton St. during the evening hours. An unknown male was captured on surveillance stealing the victim’s E-bike, which was left unsecured behind a shopping mall. The victim’s backpack was on the bike, and it contained the victim’s passport. The E-bike was valued at $450.

A North Brunswick resident was the victim of a theft in the area of Somerset St. during the evening hours. An unknown male was observed stealing the victim’s vehicle, which was left unattended and running in a business parking lot. The vehicle was recovered several days later in our jurisdiction. The vehicle was unoccupied.

A 29-year-old Highland Park man was arrested for DWI during a hit and run motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Rt. 27. Patrol officers located the suspect vehicle several blocks away. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

09/06/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 09/05/25. The victim called a phone number she found online to assist with E-mail issues. The alleged suspect, “Michael Muller,” convinced the victim to transfer him $10,000 via Bitcoin. Afterwards, the victim realized she was scammed.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $93. The suspect was identified and was later arrested for multiple shoplifting incidents.

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $25. The suspect is known to the business as a frequent shoplifter. Complaint signing procedures were explained to the reporting employee.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments