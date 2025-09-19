FTPD Police Log: August 24-30, 2025

08/24/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting on 08/23/24. A frequent shoplifter who is known to the business exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $64. Charges are pending.

A Piscataway resident was the victim of a theft in the area of McNair Ct. during the evening hours. A male showed interest in the victim’s gold chain, which was for sale on Facebook Marketplace. They met up to finalize the transaction for $1,200. The victim gave the suspect the jewelry so he could inspect it more closely. The suspect ran from the area once he was in possession of the chain. The suspect has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

08/25/2025

Patrol recovered a stolen motor vehicle in the area of Village Dr. during the afternoon hours. The vehicle was unoccupied and had damage to the ignition. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A 32-year-old Somerset man was arrested for contempt of court order and resisting arrest in the area of Delar Pkwy during the evening hours. He refused to comply with officers during an attempt to serve a court order. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception during June 2025. The victim sent $300,000 via Zelle to several unknown suspect(s) under nefarious circumstances.

08/26/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A frequent shoplifter who is known to the business exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $297. Charges are pending.

A 66-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for DWI during a welfare check in the area of Rt. 27 during the afternoon hours. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft by deception on 08/26/25. The victim was contacted by an alleged member of law enforcement. The victim was advised she needed to send $500 with a MoneyPak card because she failed to report to federal grand jury service. The victim provided the unknown suspect with the serial numbers over the phone. The call then disconnected, and the victim realized she was scammed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief in the area of Appleman Rd. during the evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) broke the passenger front window of the victim’s vehicle. The damage was valued at $250.

A 35-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Easton Ave. during the evening hours. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

08/27/2025

A Plainfield resident was the victim of a theft on 08/25/25 in the area of Cottontail Ln. The victim’s bag was left unattended in the common area of a local business. Upon retrieving her bag, the victim observed her wallet missing. The wallet contained $800, credit cards, and identification. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A 50-year-old Port Reading woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by the NJ State Police. The FTPD took custody of her and transported her to Somerset County Jail.

08/28/2025

A business located in the area of Jensen Dr. was the victim of forgery on 08/19/25 and 08/25/25. The company mailed a company check in the amount of $1,350. After doing so, it was found that two more transactions totaling $61,555 were completed. The fraudulent checks were made out to an LLC located in Florida. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located in the area of World’s Fair Dr. was the victim of a theft during an unknown time frame. The unknown suspect(s) stole an EZ-Pass transponder from one of the company vehicles. Unauthorized tolls in the amount of $1,500 were found on the company’s EZ-pass account.

08/29/2025

A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A frequent shoplifter who is known to the business exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $376. Charges are pending.

A business located in the area of Main St. was the victim of a theft between 08/22/25 and 08/29/25. The unknown suspect(s) stole a school van belonging to the business. The vehicle was parked on the street with the keys in the ignition. The vehicle was located, unoccupied, in an outside jurisdiction several days later.

Patrol recovered three stolen vehicles from outside jurisdictions in the area of Victor St. during the evening hours. Two of the vehicles had stolen license plates affixed to them. The vehicles were in the process of being towed by two individuals who were unaware the vehicles had been reported stolen. The suspect(s) is unknown. The reporting jurisdictions were notified of the recoveries.

08/30/2025

A 61-year-old Old Bridge woman was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle complaint investigation in the area of Beekman Rd. during the evening hours. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A business located in the area of Amwell Rd. was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours. An unknown female exited the business without paying for her tab which was valued at $146. The suspect became irate with staff before she fled the area on foot.

