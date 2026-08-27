Swindlers Strike Two Township Residents, Make Off With More Than $18,000

In the first incident, which occurred on July 22 but was reported on July 27, the resident told police that he was told by an alleged Microsoft employee that his accounts had been compromised.

Two township residents were swindled out of about $9,000 each in separate incidents at the end of July, police said.

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