In Your Opinion: Volunteering For Kids Can Be Rewarding
September 1, 2026
Speak Out!
By Bill Connell.
This missive is a going to be a little more spiritual than usual. It’s the start of the school year and there are many young parents freaking out sending their kids to school for the first time or to a new building. You want your kids to have a positive experience, but I don’t think many of you ask, what is going to happen to you along the journey?
Many years ago when my kids were in elementary school I met a woman. She was a friend of a friend. She was just someone I met, and she was also fairly pregnant. Around the same time I met Teacher/Director Terri Seggio and began supporting her SGS theater program. Fast forward a few years the pregnant lady’s children went through the SGS program. This is when I met the dad and we now have 100 stories to tell of our work together on the plays. That’s how it works, the wife conscripts the husband into volunteering.
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