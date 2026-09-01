Public Safety Director Explains Township’s Surveillance Network

Franklin Township operates 27 Flock Safety license plate reader cameras and 17 additional surveillance cameras that cannot read plates at all, and the system does not follow individual drivers around town unless detectives open an investigation.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate recently spoke with Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks about the extent of official surveillance cameras located in the township and their capabilities. Following is the essence of that conversation:

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