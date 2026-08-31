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Township Hydrant Flushing To Begin September 8

August 31, 2026 General News

Hydrants throughout the township will be flushed from September 8 through October 30.

The flushing will occur between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to a notice from the township Public Works Water Division.

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