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Bacteria Problem Causes MacAfee Road Water Main Project Delay

August 31, 2026 Construction

WORK DELAYED – A new water main installed in MacAfee Road can’t be activated until all bacteria tests are passed.

Parents who drive their children to MacAfee Road Elementary School will have to park on Berger Street and walk their children the rest of the way on the first days of school, because work on the road’s new water main is not finished, Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said August 31.

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