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FTPD Police Log: April 5 – 11, 2026

April 27, 2026 Crime, Police Log

04/05/2026

A 37-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. She was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail. 

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 04/03/2026. The unknown suspect(s) used the victim’s EBT account at a business located in an outside jurisdiction. The victim suffered a loss of $377.

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