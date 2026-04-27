FTPD Police Log: April 5 – 11, 2026

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 04/03/2026. The unknown suspect(s) used the victim’s EBT account at a business located in an outside jurisdiction. The victim suffered a loss of $377.

A 37-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. She was processed and transported to the Somerset County Jail.

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