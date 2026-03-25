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FTPD Partners With Goya, Civic Organizations In Food Giveaway

March 25, 2026 Community Building, Food Bank, Franklin Food Bank, Police News

The Franklin Township Police Department is partnering with Goya Foods and several civic organizations March 31 in a large-scale food giveaway to as many as 500 families in need.

The event is set to take place from 4-6 p.m. at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis Street.

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