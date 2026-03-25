FTPD Partners With Goya, Civic Organizations In Food Giveaway

The event is set to take place from 4-6 p.m. at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis Street.

The Franklin Township Police Department is partnering with Goya Foods and several civic organizations March 31 in a large-scale food giveaway to as many as 500 families in need.

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