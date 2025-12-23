FTPD Holds Annual Toy, Clothing Holiday Distribution

The Franklin Township Police Department’s Community Relations Bureau on December 20 held its 5th Annual Holiday Toy and Clothing distribution at the CRB headquarters on Hamilton Street.

The fifth year of the event is a “milestone that reflects the continued generosity and community spirit of Franklin Township residents and local partners,” FTPD spokesman Capt. Vincent Wilson said in a release about the event.

Given away during the event were toys for children, household items, clothing for adults and children, electronics, and special raffle prizes including a Nintendo Switch, tablets, and Visa gift cards, he said in the release.

In addition to local distribution, a shipment of donated toys was sent to St. Peter’s Children’s Hospital to support children receiving care during the holiday season, according to the release.

Several local schools also benefitted from the FTPD largesse, including Sampson G. Smith’s Holiday Cheer Event, where donated toys were distributed, along with a free lunch for families provided by Jersey Mike’s Subs on Cedar Grove Lane, according to the relase.

The FTPD thanked the many contributors to the drive, including:

Franklin Township Residents

Bilco Bike Repair – refurbished donated bicycles

– refurbished donated bicycles Amazon of Somerset – pallets of donated merchandise throughout the year and volunteer support

– pallets of donated merchandise throughout the year and volunteer support Amazon of Florence – pallets of donated merchandise and volunteer support

– pallets of donated merchandise and volunteer support Lorraine’s Custom Embroidery – volunteer support

– volunteer support Canal Walk Communities – conducted an independent toy drive in support of the mission

– conducted an independent toy drive in support of the mission Somerset Dentists (Dr. Anna Pollatos) – organized a toy drive in support of the effort

– organized a toy drive in support of the effort Remembering Brian Kanterman, Inc. (501(c)(3)) – donated Visa gift cards

– donated Visa gift cards Eternal Life Christian Center – donated cases of newly purchased clothing

The Holiday Toy Drive has grown into a sustained community partnership focused on meeting real needs during the holiday season and reinforcing the shared responsibility of caring for one another, according to the release.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments