FTPD Debuts Next Generation 911 Service

The Franklin Township Police Department is now the second law enforcement agency in New Jersey to adapt the Next Generation 911 capability.

Through this service, users type in “911” in the “To” field of their texting app, and then describe the emergency and location in the message.

“This new capability is especially valuable for residents who may be unable to make a voice call during an emergency,” according to a press release about the service. “Whether due to a speech or hearing impairment, a dangerous situation where speaking could cause harm, or a lack of voice service but available data signal, residents can now text 911 to get help.”

“The service works like a regular text conversation,” according to the release. “Messages are received by trained public safety telecommunicators in the police dispatch center and will respond via text and send assistance once the location and nature of the emergency are confirmed.”

“At the FTPD, we continuously look for innovative ways to leverage technology that enhances officer safety, improves response times, and strengthens community safety,” Acting Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks said in the release.

“This is a significant step in modernizing the delivery of our police services and a milestone achievement for the Franklin Township Police Department,” Sergeant Brian Farrar, Bureau of Communication and Technology, said in the release.

There are several guidelines to remember:

Do not send photos, videos, emojis, or group messages. Text only.

Avoid using abbreviations or slang.

Text your location and the type of emergency.

If possible, call 911 first—texting should only be used when calling is not safe or feasible.

