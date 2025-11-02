Franklin Township Restaurant Week Underway

A number of township restaurants are taking part in Franklin Township Restaurant Week, which runs now through November 8.

The purpose of the week, which is observed nationally, is to allow township restaurants to showcase “the rich, diverse, and delicious dining scene right here in Franklin Township,” according to a press release. “Local restaurants will feature exclusive specials, prix-fixe menus, and creative dishes, offering residents and visitors a chance to explore global cuisine right here in Franklin.”

“Whether you’re craving Caribbean spice, Mediterranean freshness, Indian comfort, Italian classics, or all-American favorites, Franklin has something for every taste,” according to the release. “It’s the perfect time to try new places, support small businesses, and share your local pride.”

A new feature has been introduced for this year, The Giving Table, which is a partnership with the Franklin Food Bank.

Several restaurants are participating in the Giving Table effort through:

Meal with a Mission – A day where a portion of sales benefits the Franklin Food Bank

Round Up for Resilience – Round up your bill to make a donation

Signature Giving Dish or Drink – Order the featured item that gives back

Community Food Drive Host – Drop off non-perishable donations right at the restaurant

Fill the Jar – Add a little extra to help local families in need.

Participating restaurants in Restaurant Week are:

Habeeb’s Grill & Creperie* Lulu’s Nutrition* Tacos Basilio* Uncle Tank’s* Confectionately Yours* Mahana Fresh* Joe’s Italian Deli KBG Korean BBQ & Grill* Sonic Drive-In Punta Cana Grill Pink Pistachio Café* Stateside Tap + Tavern Veggie Heaven* Al Toque Peruvian Restaurant* Paradise Fusion* Royal Chicken & Biscuit* Café Alfredo’s Corner Café & Grill Pooja Restaurant Exotic Indian Cuisine Pizza Bites McDonald’s – JNL Circle, Inc.* Panaderia La Fe Restaurant* Eu’s Catering Company*

Restaurants with an asterisk (*) after their names are participating in The Giving Table.

For a complete look at what the restaurants are offering, click here.

