Franklin Township Astronomy Club Sets ‘International Dark Sky Week’ Events

With the support of the Franklin Township Environmental Commission, FTAC has submitted a proclamation request to the Township Council recognizing International Dark Sky Week.

In celebration of International Dark Sky Week – April 13–20 – the Franklin Township Astronomy Club is leading a series of community-focused events aimed at raising awareness about light pollution and inspiring practical action at the local level.

Don’t Miss Out!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

We also offer monthly and quarterly subscription plans.

To subscribe, please click here.

Existing members, please click here.