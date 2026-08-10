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CJCP Students Win Awards At HOSA International Leadership Conference

August 10, 2026 Central Jersey College Prep, Education, School News

STUDENT WINNERS – Central Jersey College Prep Charter School students (left to right) Ahan Paul, Noah Laurent, Nilakshya Rajora, and Anaya Shah, took top honors at the recent 50th Annual Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) International Leadership Conference. (Photo: CJCP).

Central Jersey College Prep students took home a series of top honors at the 50th Annual Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) International Leadership Conference, held earlier this year in Indianapolis, Indiana. 

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