FR&A Photo Gallery: Franklin High School Homecoming

Franklin High School students found out who their Homecoming King and Queen and Court are at the October 18 Homecoming dance, held at the school.
Students dined and danced to a DJ, and had pictures taken throughout the evening.
The 2025 Homecoming King and Queen and Court are:
Homecoming King: Troy Hyman
Homecoming Queen: Sinai Kelliehan
Junior Princess: Willo Sirmans
Sophomore Princess: Mariama Sillah
Freshman Prince: Eli Stewart
Freshman Princess: Adrianna Chatman
Here are some scenes from the evening:
