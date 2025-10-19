Quantcast

FR&A Photo Gallery: Franklin High School Homecoming

October 19, 2025 School News

Franklin High School students found out who their Homecoming King and Queen and Court are at the October 18 Homecoming dance, held at the school.

Students dined and danced to a DJ, and had pictures taken throughout the evening.

The 2025 Homecoming King and Queen and Court are:

Homecoming King: Troy Hyman

Homecoming Queen: Sinai Kelliehan

Junior Princess: Willo Sirmans

Sophomore Princess: Mariama Sillah

Freshman Prince: Eli Stewart

Freshman Princess: Adrianna Chatman

Here are some scenes from the evening:

 

