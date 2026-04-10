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FR&A Photo Gallery: FHS Warrior Baseball Falls To Rutgers Prep, 15-2

April 10, 2026 Uncategorized

The Rutgers Prep Argonauts exacted a measure of revenge April 9 against the Franklin High School baseball team, defeating the Warriors 15-2 just days after a similarly lopsided win against Rutgers Prep by Franklin.

With the loss, the Warriors evened their early record at 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Skyland conference.

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